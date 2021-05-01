Abstract

Electric scooters have become popular in Iceland. The aim of the current study was to gather data on the incidence, causes, and severity of injuries due to the use of electric scooters in the Reykjavik area during the summer of 2020. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Individuals presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) at Landspitali between June 1 and August 31 were asked about the location and cause of accident, use of protective equipment, and use of recreational drugs and alcohol. Diagnosis and treatment data was gathered from hospital records. RESULTS: During the study period, 149 individuals presented with electric scooter injuries, on average 1.6/day. Patients' age ranged between 8 and 77 years, and 45% were younger than 18 years of age. In 60% of cases the cause of accident was that the patient was riding too fast, lost balance, or uneven road surface. Seventy-nine percent of children reported using a helmet, compared to only 17% of adults. No children reported having been under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of the accident, compared to 40% of adults who reported that they were intoxicated. Fractures were diagnosed in 38% of patients, 6% needed hospital admission, but no patient suffered serious injury. CONCLUSION: During the summer of 2020, one to two individuals were injured daily in the Reykjavík capital area while using electic scooters, but no serious injuries occurred. Preventive measures to decrease injury rate from the use of electric scooters should focus on infrastructure, encourage helmet use, and education on the risk of injury associated with operating electric scooters while intoxicated.

Language: is