Abstract

The QJM were one of the first medical journals in a series of articles in 2020 to highlight the significant mental health pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare workers, immigrants and society in general.1-4 While society currently grapples with acute COVID-19 infection in the population--the more long lasting effects of significantly debilitating symptoms post the acute stages--termed Long-COVID syndrome--has not yet got the attention of the public--but it is the elephant in the room.



Recent published work highlights the potential magnitude of the problem. In analysis of 1733 COVID-19 patients 6 months post-discharge from hospital--76% of patients exhibited at least 1 significant disabling...

Language: en