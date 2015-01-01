|
Donnelly SC. QJM 2021; 114(2): e81.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
The QJM were one of the first medical journals in a series of articles in 2020 to highlight the significant mental health pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare workers, immigrants and society in general.1-4 While society currently grapples with acute COVID-19 infection in the population--the more long lasting effects of significantly debilitating symptoms post the acute stages--termed Long-COVID syndrome--has not yet got the attention of the public--but it is the elephant in the room.
