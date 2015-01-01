Abstract

In this study, we assessed the influence of moderate alcohol intake on binocular vision, vergence system and simulated driving performance by analyzing the interactions between visual deterioration and driving variables. Thirty young healthy subjects were recruited. For the analysis, we measured: visual function (visual acuity and stereoacuity), phorias and fusional reserves. Also, we checked Sheard's and Percival's criteria at near and far. The accommodative convergence/accommodation (AC/A) ratio was calculated and vergence facility was also obtained at near. A driving simulator was used to assess driving performance under natural conditions and after alcohol consumption with a breath alcohol content of 0.40 mg/l. Alcohol intake significantly reduced binocular visual performance and vergence function, except for vertical phorias, horizontal phoria at near and Sheard's and Percival's criteria at near. Driving performance parameters also presented a statistically significant deterioration after alcohol consumption. A statistically significant correlation was found between the deterioration in overall visual function and overall driving performance, highlighting the influence of the visual deterioration on the driving performance. Moderate alcohol consumption impairs binocular visual and simulated driving performances, implying a greater safety hazard. In addition, deteriorations in binocular visual function and vergence correlated with simulated driving impairment, which indicates that the deterioration of binocular vision due to alcohol consumption affects driving, thus reducing road safety.

Language: en