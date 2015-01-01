|
Citation
|
Doran N, Bismark A, Khalifian C, Mishra J, De Peralta S, Martis B. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide rates have been of increasing concern across the United States, particularly among military veterans. The Veterans Health Administration has initiated multiple suicide prevention initiatives, but little research has examined the impact of these programs. The purpose of this study was to test the hypothesis that more frequent contact with suicide prevention clinicians would predict lower odds of suicidal behavior.
Language: en