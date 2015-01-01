Abstract

Permeable asphalt pavement types are generally selected according to local traffic volume and rainfall intensity. This study focuses on the design of the pavement drainage asphalt pavement combination scheme by analyzing the rainfall characteristics of five representative cities in North China. Furthermore, nine kinds of drainage pavement scheme applicable to Beijing are proposed. To this end, the permeable function design analysis, as well as the bearing capacity design analysis of permeable asphalt pavement, was carried out with the help of storm runoff simulation software SWMM5.1 and pavement structure analysis software BISAR3.0, respectively. The results indicate that the minimum total design thickness of permeable surface layer and permeable basic layer meeting the requirements of road drainage in this region is 170 mm, and the nine drainage pavement schemes meet the specification requirements.

