Abstract

Child abuse is a global public health concern. Injuries from physical abuse may be clinically occult and not appreciable on physical examination. Imaging is therefore critical in identifying and documenting such injuries. The radiologic approach to the potentially abused child has received considerable attention and recommendations based on decades of experience and rigorous scientific study. Nonetheless, fringe beliefs describing alternative explanations for child abuse-related injuries have emerged and received mainstream attention. Subsequently, imaging findings identified in abused children have been attributed to poorly supported underlying medical conditions, clouding the evidence basis for radiologic findings indicative of non-accidental trauma. Fringe beliefs that attribute findings seen in child abuse to alternate pathologies such as genetic disorders, birth trauma, metabolic imbalances, vitamin D deficiency, and short falls typically have limited evidence basis and lack professional society support. Careful review of the scientific evidence and professional society consensus statements is important in differentiating findings attributable to child abuse from fringe beliefs used to discount the possibility that a child's constellation of injuries is consistent with abuse. This review refutes fringe beliefs used to provide alternative explanations in cases of suspected child abuse while reinforcing the key literature and scientific consensus regarding child abuse imaging.

Language: en