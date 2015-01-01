|
Shepherd S, Harries C, Spivak B, Pichler AS, Purcell R. BMC Psychol. 2021; 9(1): e63.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental ill-health can impact an individual's capacity to interact with others, make decisions, and cope with social challenges. This is of particular importance for many Culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) individuals who may be at various stages of the acculturation process. The increasing diversity of the Australian population necessitates informed and culturally relevant services that meet the needs of a changing demographic. However the extant research on the mental health needs of CALD Australians is limited. This study aimed to further our understanding of the mental health needs of young CALD Australians by exploring the mental health concerns and social factors exhibited by CALD individuals accessing community based youth mental health services in two major cities.
