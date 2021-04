Abstract

A 24-year-old patient with a history of psychiatric co-morbidity presented after auto-ingestion of tampons and batteries. Both had been ingested on several occasions in the preceding 24 hours, and the patient declined to specify an exact number of ingested foreign bodies.



While we were able to easily extract the batteries with a snare, the extraction of the tampons presented a challenge. A single guideline [1] mentions tampon ingestion, but does not elaborate the endoscopic technique required for effective extraction. The tampons were swollen with gastric secretions and were too wide to be passed through an overtube, while a Roth net basket was too small to fully grasp the tampon...

Language: en