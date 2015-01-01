|
Citation
|
Black CFD. Fam. Process 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Emotionally supportive partners promote the well-being of teenage mothers and their children as they navigate sensitive developmental periods. Yet, having focused on young parents' relationship dissolution, we know very little about benefits of partner supportiveness for the development of children's psychological adjustment or processes that may explain this association. Using five waves of Fragile Families and Child Well-being Study data (N = 771) and parallel process latent growth curve modeling, this study tested whether trajectories of partner supportiveness (measured by maternal reports of fathers' emotional support) directly mitigated trajectories of children's externalizing and internalizing problem behaviors (measured by maternal reports of problem behaviors) and/or whether such effects were indirectly linked through lower levels of maternal harsh parenting (measured by observational ratings of mother-child interactions).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Spillover; apoyo emocional de la pareja; Child Problem Behaviors; conductas problemáticas de los niños; crianza rigurosa; desbordamiento; Family Systems; Harsh Parenting; madres jóvenes; Partner Emotional Support; sistemas familiares; Young Mothers; 伴侣情感支持; 儿童问题行为; 家庭系统; 年少的母亲; 粗暴的教育