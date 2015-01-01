Abstract

BACKGROUND: With increasing numbers of countries/jurisdictions legalizing cannabis, cannabis impaired driving has become a serious public health concern. Despite substantive research linking cannabis use with higher rates of motor vehicle crashes (MVC), there is an absence of conclusive evidence linking MVC risk with medical cannabis use. In fact, there is no clear understanding of the impact of medical cannabis use on short- and long-term motor vehicle-related healthcare visits. This study assesses the impact of medical cannabis authorization on motor vehicle-related health utilization visits (hospitalizations, ambulatory care, emergency department visits, etc) between 2014 and 2017 in Ontario, Canada.



METHODS: A matched cohort study was conducted on patients authorized to use medical cannabis and controls who did not receive authorization for medical cannabis - in Ontario, Canada. Overall, 29,153 adult patients were identified and subsequently linked to the administrative databases of the Ontario Ministry of Health, providing up to at least 6 months of longitudinal follow-up data following the initial medical cannabis consultation. Interrupted time series analyses was conducted to evaluate the change in rates of healthcare utilization as a result of MVC 6 months before and 6 months after medical cannabis authorization.



RESULTS: Over the 6-month follow-up period, MVC-related visits in medical cannabis patients were 0.50 visits/10000 patients (p = 0.61) and - 0.31 visits/10000 patients (p = 0.64) for MVC-related visits in controls. Overall, authorization for medical cannabis was associated with an immediate decrease in MVC-related visits of - 2.42 visits/10000 patients (p = 0.014) followed by a statistically significant increased rate of MVC-related visits (+ 0.89 events/10,000 in those authorized medical cannabis) relative to controls in the period following their authorization(p = 0.0019). Overall, after accounting for both the immediate and trend effects, authorization for medical cannabis was associated with an increase of 2.92 events/10,000 (95%CI 0.64 to 5.19) over the entire follow-up period. This effect was largely driven by MVC-related emergency department visits (+ 0.80 events/10,000, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, there was an association between medical cannabis authorization and healthcare utilization, at the population level, in Ontario, Canada. These findings have public health importance and patients and clinicians should be fully educated on the potential risks. Continued follow-up of medically authorized cannabis patients is warranted to fully comprehend long-term impact on motor vehicle crash risk.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en