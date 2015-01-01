|
Citation
Abbas SS, Jabeen T. Int. Q. Community Health Educ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Due to recent high profile media reported cases of child sexual abuse in Pakistan a serious public concern is observed with a strong punitive public demand rather than proactive and preventive approach as solution. Instead of reactive approach, it is needed to formulate a policy based on valid causal ground for solution of this problem.
Language: en
Keywords
child protection policy; child sexual abuse in Pakistan; media reporting of child sexual abuse; public hanging; sex crimes in Pakistan; social ecological model