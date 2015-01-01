Abstract

Due to recent high profile media reported cases of child sexual abuse in Pakistan a serious public concern is observed with a strong punitive public demand rather than proactive and preventive approach as solution. Instead of reactive approach, it is needed to formulate a policy based on valid causal ground for solution of this problem.



PURPOSE of this cross sectional study is to provide a causal ground based on evidence based social ecological model for holistic policy response for addressing issue of CSA. Using ICAST-R, equal number of male and female 274 university students were asked about experience of CSA, re-victimization, age at the time of CSA, perpetrators, disclosure patterns and social support after disclosure of CSA. On the basis of data, evidence based social ecological model was used for explanation of individual, family, societal and institutional factors related to CSA in Pakistan for formulation of effective prevention strategy. According to findings most frequent age at the time of CSA is between 6th to 18th year of age with 9th year as most frequently reported. Experience of CSA was reported more frequently by boys than girls. Peers were identified as highest reported perpetrators and majority of the perpetrators were known to the child. Instead of reactive and punitive approach towards issue of CSA it is needed to formulate a policy based on social ecological factors of society.

Language: en