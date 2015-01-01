SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yunus RM. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08946566.2021.1919271

unavailable

This commentary highlights the issue of under-reporting of elder abuse and neglect (EAN) in the Malaysian context. It attempts to elucidate the findings of the 2018 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) related to the trend of reporting among EAN victims, and offer some recommendations.


elder abuse under-reporting; national health and morbidity survey 2018; Non-reporting of elder abuse and neglect

