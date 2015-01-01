|
Quinn CR, Beer OWJ, Boyd DT, Tirmazi T, Nebbitt V, Joe S. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Suicide rates among youth are increasing, and African American youth are becoming the most likely group to die by suicide in the USA. We utilized ecodevelopmental theory to investigate the relationship between parental incarceration and substance misuse and their association with suicidal planning in a sample of African American youth and young adults. Participants consisted of 190 African American youth and young adults living in public housing in a mid-Atlantic city in the USA who completed a youth health-risk behavior measure, and parental incarceration and substance misuse measures.
Suicide; Mental health; African American youth and young adults; Public housing