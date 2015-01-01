Abstract

Violence at work is becoming an alarming phenomenon worldwide affecting the millions of health care workers. This study was conducted to assess the violence towards Resident doctors in Indian teaching hospitals. Google forms questionnaire was developed and circulated electronically to resident doctors working in India. Data were collected and managed using the Google forms electronic tool. Vast majority (86%) of respondents reported having experienced violence with no difference among two genders. Prevalence of violence was maximum (35.5%) in general surgery. Verbal threat and abuse was the commonest (∼94%) form of violence. Mostly these acts of violence happened in Emergency/Trauma room. The most common reasons for violence in hospital were patient's death. Over 94% residents accepted that they had never received any training to deal with work place violence. Majority (80%) of the respondents favoured better communication, strict Laws and strengthening of security measures in hospital to prevent WPV. Workplace violence prevention should be addressed aggressively and comprehensively in health care. A workplace violence prevention program should be a required component of all health care organizations.

