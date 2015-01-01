Abstract

This paper presents the development of the IMSTEM (Integrated Migrant worker Safety Training Evaluation Model), which aims to provide guidance on how to evaluate the transfer of safety training of migrant workers. Addressing the lack of rigorous safety training evaluation frameworks, the IMSTEM, using a mixed methods, multi-source approach, covers the deficiencies of previous models. The IMSTEM has its foundations in three main sources: a) the integration of safety training literature in relation to migrant workers; b) the theoretical framework of realist evaluation, which enables evaluators to understand what works for whom in which circumstances; and c) the integration of the training transfer and training effectiveness literatures. This paper offers an effective tool for safety training evaluation, which considers the longitudinal nature of training transfer. The IMSTEM consists of five phases starting from the pre-training phase to the second follow-up phase, thus considering all levels in Kirkpatrick's model (reactions, learning, transfer, and results of training). In order to increase the likelihood of the training achieving its intended outcomes, the IMSTEM suggests ways in which measurements of training transfer may be used both by professionals and organizations interested in maximising transfer of safety training for migrant workers.

