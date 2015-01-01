Abstract

The feeling of security of your own home is given both by the minimization of the real risk of infringement and by the conditions for minimizing the psychological threats experienced by the user. This study investigates the impact of visual design factors on perceived security of security doors. Experiment 1 verified the effect of different security door models on perceived security. For each model, participants indicated the perceived security on a 7-point rating scale. In the second experiment, 308 naïve participants estimated the perceived security of the security doors with ten morphological modifications (asymmetry; curved edges; reduced colorfulness; rhomboid panels; relief mullions; nails; engraved texture; electronic lock; double lock; bronze door handle). The influence of visual design factors on perceived security was confirmed in experiment 1. The results also show that asymmetry, nails doors and electronic lock increase perceived security significantly. Finally, the findings in relation to the design of security door are discussed.

