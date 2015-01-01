Abstract

Most construction fatalities are attributable to falls from height, which are originally caused by the non-use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Accordingly, this study aimed to present a research model that integrates the technology acceptance model, safety management practices (including safety-offence points system, safety supervision and safety training) and safety consciousness to explain the PPE acceptance by construction workers. Structural equation modelling and mediation analysis were conducted to investigate the influence of these constructs on the PPE acceptance.



RESULTS indicated that the safety management practices were influential in shaping attitude towards using PPE with the mediation of safety consciousness, perceived usefulness (PU) and perceived ease of use (PEOU). PU and PEOU were crucial determinants of the PPE acceptance by construction workers. Following these findings, practical implications for enhancing the use of PPE of construction workers were offered for construction management, PPE designers and concerned parties.

Language: en