|
Citation
|
Wong TKM, Man SS, Chan AHS. Safety Sci. 2021; 139: e105239.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Most construction fatalities are attributable to falls from height, which are originally caused by the non-use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Accordingly, this study aimed to present a research model that integrates the technology acceptance model, safety management practices (including safety-offence points system, safety supervision and safety training) and safety consciousness to explain the PPE acceptance by construction workers. Structural equation modelling and mediation analysis were conducted to investigate the influence of these constructs on the PPE acceptance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Construction worker; Personal protective equipment; Safety consciousness; Safety management practice; Technology acceptance model