Abstract

Recreational use of cannabis in Canada has recently been legalized. Previous studies indicate long-term neurocognitive and cognitive sensitivity of the adolescent brain to cannabis. The present study investigates cannabis consumption among college students, including their reasons for consumption and their perceptions of its effects on their health and social functions, including learning. An online, anonymous, voluntary survey was given to students at a community college in Vancouver. Of the 320 students surveyed, 71% had consumed cannabis, 44% within the last week. A significant portion perceived harmful short-term effects (ranging from paranoia to inability to focus) and long-term impacts (ranging from decline in lung function to loss of memory). Students reported therapeutic effects such as alleviation of stress and anxiety and improved sociability. More than half reported a mix of beneficial and harmful impacts or no impacts. The reasons for consuming cannabis were recreational (52%), recreational and therapeutic (37%), and purely therapeutic (6%). Forty-three per cent (43%) consumed cannabis for therapeutic reasons including insomnia, anxiety, pain and nausea as top reasons. A significant portion of student consumers of cannabis reported harmful effects that are consistent with previous studies using objective measures. Students consume cannabis for both recreational and therapeutic reasons, even while experiencing harmful short and long-term effects. National cannabis policy, currently being revised in Canada to legalize recreational consumption, should include public education aimed at young adults.

