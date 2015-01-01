Abstract

PURPOSE This clinical focus article reviews the existing treatment literature on the management of prolonged concussion symptoms (PCS) for specifying treatment components that hold the most promise for effectively targeting functional goals that are disrupted due to cognitive impairments. Current evidence suggests the treatment ingredients of psychoeducation and cognitive strategy instruction can be effective for addressing changes in functioning due to perceived cognitive deficits in attention, working memory, and executive functioning. Based on the literature, we propose a personalized, dynamic approach to managing PCS that is tailored to the symptom profile of the individual client and consists of three phases, treatment setup, implementation of treatment, and discharge plan, in which the implementation phase consists of psychoeducation and strategy training. The unique aspect of this approach is the use of individualized status tracking measures on goal progress as well as strategy use and perceived strategy helpfulness to empirically guide treatment. Client performance directs clinical decisions, and the clinician adapts treatment components in order to facilitate functional change.



CONCLUSION We provide a case example of an adolescent client treated in our university clinic to demonstrate the implementation of the proposed personalized and dynamic approach to PCS management.

