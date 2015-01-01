|
Bonne SL, Violano P, Duncan TK, Pappas PG, Baltazar GA, Dultz LA, Schroeder ME, Capella J, Hirsch M, Conrad-Schnetz K, Rattan R, Como JJ, Jewell S, Crandall ML. Ann. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this review was to provide an evidence based recommendation for community based programs to mitigate gun violence, from the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma (EAST). SUMMARY BACKGROUND DATA: Firearm Injury leads to more than 40,000 annual deaths and more than 115,000 injuries annually in the United States. Communities have adopted culturally relevant strategies to mitigate gun related injury and death. Two such strategies are gun buyback programs and community based violence prevention programs.
