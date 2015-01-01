Abstract

Methanol poisoning kills thousands of people every year and remains a diagnostic challenge, especially where the resources are scarce, but also in high-income countries worldwide. We are in the course of developing a bedside strip to detect formate - the toxic metabolite of methanol. We hereby present the first clinical methanol case where formate was detected bedside from a drop of blood: The patient, a 61-year-old male, was admitted with a suspect methanol poisoning and severe metabolic acidosis. The test strip was positive after 3 minutes. Sodium bicarbonate (500mmol/L), fomepizole, dialysis, and folinic acid were given based on the positive test. The diagnosis was some hours later confirmed by GC-MS, showing a methanol concentration of 62 mmol/L (200 mg/dL) and a formate concentration of 19 mmol/L. Implementation of this technology into routine clinical use can potentially offer an opportunity for a step-change in the management of methanol poisoning.

