Citation
Gbadebo BM, Salawu AT, Afolabi RF, Salawu MM, Fagbamigbe AF, Adebowale AS. BMC Womens Health 2021; 21(1): e182.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Female genital cutting (FGC) inflicts life-long injuries on women and their female children. It constitutes a violation of women's fundamental human rights and threats to bodily integrity. Though decreasing, the practice is high and widespread in Nigeria despite efforts towards its eradication. This study was conducted to perform cohort analysis of the state of FGC between the years 2009 and 2018 in Nigeria.
Language: en
Keywords
Nigeria; Cohort analysis; Complications; Female genital cutting; Harmful traditional practices