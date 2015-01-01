SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lawrence EG, Jones N, Greenberg N, Fear NT, Wessely S, Michael G, Taylor-Beirne S, Simms A. BMJ Mil. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjmilitary-2020-001740

unavailable

Organisations including the United Kingdom Armed Forces should seek to implement mental health interventions to increase the psychological well-being of their workforce. This editorial briefly presents ten key principles that military forces should consider before implementing such interventions. These include job-focused training; evaluating interventions; the use of internal versus external training providers; the role of leaders; unit cohesion, single versus multiple session psychological interventions; not overgeneralising the applicability of interventions; the need for repeated skills practice; raising awareness and the fallibility of screening.


Language: en

mental health; psychiatry; adult psychiatry

