Citation
Lawrence EG, Jones N, Greenberg N, Fear NT, Wessely S, Michael G, Taylor-Beirne S, Simms A. BMJ Mil. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Organisations including the United Kingdom Armed Forces should seek to implement mental health interventions to increase the psychological well-being of their workforce. This editorial briefly presents ten key principles that military forces should consider before implementing such interventions. These include job-focused training; evaluating interventions; the use of internal versus external training providers; the role of leaders; unit cohesion, single versus multiple session psychological interventions; not overgeneralising the applicability of interventions; the need for repeated skills practice; raising awareness and the fallibility of screening.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; psychiatry; adult psychiatry