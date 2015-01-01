Abstract

Smoke inhalation from a structure fire is a common route of cyanide poisoning in the U.S. Cyanide inhibits cellular respiration, often leading to death. Its rapid distribution throughout the body can result in injuries to multiple organs, and cyanide victims were reported to experience myocardial infarction and other cardiac complications. However, molecular mechanisms of such complications are yet to be elucidated. While FDA-approved CN antidotes such as sodium thiosulfate and hydroxocobalamin are clinically used, they have foreseeable limitations during mass casualty situations because they require intravenous administration. To facilitate the development of better antidotes and therapeutic treatments, a global view of molecular changes induced by cyanide exposure is necessary. As an exploratory pursuit, we performed oligonucleotide microarrays to establish cardiac transcriptomes of an animal model of nose-only inhalation exposure to hydrogen cyanide (HCN), which is relevant to smoke inhalation. We also profiled cardiac transcriptomes after subcutaneous injection of potassium cyanide (KCN). Although the KCN injection model has been often used to evaluate medical countermeasures, this study demonstrated that cardiac transcriptomes are largely different from that of the HCN inhalation model at multiple time points within 24 h after exposure. Pathway analysis identified that HCN-induced transcriptomes were enriched with genes encoding mediators of pathways critical in modulation of cardiac complications and that a large number of such genes were significantly decreased in expression. We utilized the upstream regulatory analysis to propose drugs that can be potentially employed to treat cyanide-induced cardiac complications.

Language: en