Font SA, Kim HW. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
U.S. foster care policy prioritizes keeping siblings together while in foster care. However, prior research on the effects of sibling placement is limited in sample, measures, and research design. In this study, we use data on 2,297 children from an urban county in years 2015-2019 and assess how sibling separation is associated with placement instability. We use multilevel parametric hazard modeling with adjustments for child, sibling, and placement characteristics.
Language: en
foster care; placement instability; sibling separation