Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rodríguez-López, Rodríguez-Ortiz E, Romero-Gonzalez B. Colomb. Med. 2021; 52(1): e2044342.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Corporación Editora Médica del Valle)

DOI

10.25100/cm.v51i4.4342

PMID

33911321

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Through the culture of thinness, increasingly promoted in our society as a beauty canon, it is not surprising that the number of people affected by eating disorders is increasing.

OBJECTIVE: This research aims to study the relationship between non-suicidal self-injuries and nuclear aspects of eating disorders specified along with this article.

METHODS: The sample consisted of 60 women diagnosed with anorexia and bulimia. Questionnaires assessing impulsivity, body satisfaction, alexithymia, body attitude and self-esteem were administered. Participants with non-suicidal self-harm were compared with those without it, and participants with anorexia with and without self-harm and participants with bulimia with and without self-harm were compared.

RESULTS: Differences were found in body dissatisfaction= 5.71; p ≤0.01), body attitudes= 4.80; p ≤0.02), self-esteem= 14.09; p ≤0.00) and impulsivity (t= 3.39; p ≤0.01) between participants with and without non-suicidal self-harm.

CONCLUSIONS: These are key factors for the clinical area in the treatment of eating disorders to prevent the presence of self-harm, as it allows focusing the treatment target on those aspects such as dissatisfaction and impulsivity, which are key in the development of self-harm.


Language: en

Keywords

Feeding Behavior; Self-Injurious Behavior; Perfectionism; impulsivity; non-suicidal self-injury; self-esteem; alexithymia; Anorexia; Anorexia Nervosa; body dissatisfaction; Bulimia; Bulimia Nervosa; Eating disorder; Feeding and Eating Disorders; Impulsive Behavior; Obsessive Behavior; Personal Satisfaction; Thinness; Weight Loss

