|
Citation
|
Pinedo A, Durkee MI, Diemer MA, Hope EC. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Critical action (sociopolitical action to combat social inequity) provides racially marginalized youth with a pathway to coping. Sociocultural factors (like experiences of racial discrimination and contact with racially marginalized peers) are integral for fostering critical action among racially marginalized youth, yet few empirical studies have explored these relationships longitudinally. This study examines: (a) longitudinal trajectories of critical action and racial discrimination among Black and Latinx college students, (b) whether racial discrimination or critical action predict the other's longitudinal trajectory, and (c) whether having Black and Latinx friends and ethnic-racial club participation strengthen these relationships.
Language: en