Citation
Abaied JL, Perry SP. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The ways that White American parents socialize their children to think about and interact with racial out-groups are not well understood. The goals of this study were to explore the degree to which White parents endorse contradictory racial ideologies, and the reasons behind the presence versus absence of parent-child discussions of race-related current events (e.g., Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, or the Charleston church shooting).
Language: en