Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study describes the types and health consequences of medication errors in residential facilities for which the Danish Poison Information Center (DPIC) was contacted.



METHODS: This study is based on all inquiries made by residential facilities to the DPIC during a 13-month period. Information about inquirers and residents, data related to the medication error, symptoms, risk assessments and recommendations was collected, and a follow-up phone call was made to evaluate the clinical outcomes, preferably within one week.



RESULTS: During the study period, the DPIC received 146 inquiries concerning medication errors in residential facilities. Nearly all inquiries concerned excess administration of medication (96%) and often involved medications targeting the nervous system (65%). In 9% of cases, the DPIC recommended hospitalisation. Most medication errors (92%) were considered of "no or minor risk". Administration of medication to the wrong resident is a frequent reason for consulting the DPIC (45%) in cases with medication errors.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, we inventoried the inquiries made to the DPIC about medication errors in residential facilities in Denmark. Most medication errors did not carry a risk of serious health consequences, but continued monitoring is warranted to minimise risk in this vulnerable population. FUNDING: Copenhagen Center for Health Technology (5001105002), Department of Clinical Pharmacology (Bispebjerg Hospital, The Capital Region) (1152871001). TRIAL REGISTRATION: not relevant.

Language: en