Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Government motor vehicle crash reports used in the study of driver safety can be biased and incomplete. Naturalistic driving methods using in-vehicle instrumentation have been developed in recent years to objectively measure crashes and near crashes as they occur on the road using video and vehicle kinematic data.



OBJECTIVE: To examine visual risk factors associated with at-fault crashes and near crashes among older drivers, most of whom have age-related eye conditions associated with vision impairment. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This prospective cohort study was conducted at an academic ophthalmology clinic from January 1, 2015, to November 10, 2018, among 154 adults 70 years of age or older who were legally licensed in Alabama and who reported currently driving at least 4 days per week; 137 of 151 participants (90.7%) had an age-related eye condition in at least 1 eye. Drivers participated in a baseline visual function assessment followed by installation of a data acquisition system recording multichannel synchronized video and vehicle kinematics in their personal vehicle. Drivers were instructed to drive for 6 months as they normally would during everyday life. Statistical analysis was performed from June 15 to September 15, 2020. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The rate of combined incident at-fault crashes and near crashes, defined by the number of events and the number of miles driven.



RESULTS: The sample consisted of 154 drivers (85 men [55.2%]; mean [SD] age, 79.3 [5.1] years). Visual functions associated with crash and near-crash involvement included impaired contrast sensitivity (rate ratio [RR], 2.7; 95% CI, 1.3-5.5), moderate (RR, 2.3; 95% CI, 1.1-4.9) and severe (RR, 5.0; 95% CI, 2.2-11.7) slowing in visual processing speed, and elevated motion perception thresholds for a drifting grating (RR, 1.9; 95% CI, 1.1-3.5). Those with impaired peripheral visual field sensitivity had increased rates of crashes and near crashes (RR, 1.8; 95% CI, 1.0-3.3); however, this finding was not statistically significant (P = .07).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: With the use of naturalistic driving methods in which crashes and near crashes involving older drivers are objectively measured as they occur on the road, associations have been identified between impaired contrast sensitivity, slowed visual processing speed, and impaired motion perception and an increased rate of a combined total of at-fault crashes and near crashes.

