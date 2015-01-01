|
Di Nota PM, Bahji A, Groll D, Carleton RN, Anderson GS. Syst. Rev. 2021; 10(1): e126.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Public safety personnel and frontline healthcare professionals are at increased risk of exposure to potentially psychologically traumatic events (PPTE) and developing posttraumatic stress injuries (PTSI, e.g., depression, anxiety) by the nature of their work. PTSI are also linked to increased absenteeism, suicidality, and performance decrements, which compromise occupational and public health and safety in trauma-exposed workers. Evidence is lacking regarding the effectiveness of "prevention" programs designed to mitigate PTSI proactively. The purpose of this review is to measure the effectiveness of proactive PTSI mitigation programs among occupational groups exposed to PPTE on measures of PTSI symptoms, absenteeism, and psychological wellness.
Language: en
Resilience; Occupational health; Meta-analysis; Emergency personnel; Essential workers; Healthcare; Mental health training; Organizational stress; Posttraumatic stress injuries; Public safety