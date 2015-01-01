Abstract

In Denmark, incidence rates of suicide attempts among children and adolescents are increasing, while decreasing for other age groups in the general population. As described in this review, the suicide prevention clinics constitute a unique opportunity to provide expert treatment, also for youth. The clinics also aim at bridging the gap to social services. Young patients presenting with suicidal behavior must immediately be referred to a suicide prevention clinic. In the case of imminent suicide risk, the emergency room for children and adolescents should be contacted.

Language: da