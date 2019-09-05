Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the present situation, law and characteristics of pesticide poisoning in Tianjin, and provide scientific basis for the formulation of pesticide poisoning control strategy.



METHODS: In August 2019, the related pesticide poisoning report card was derived from the China Disease Prevention and Control Information System. A total of 864 pesticide poisoning cases from 2009 to 2018 in Tianjin were studied, and the data were processed by SPSS 24.0, statistical analysis was performed by 2-test.



RESULTS: from 2009 to 2018, a total of 56 pesticide poisoning deaths were reported in Tianjin, with a case fatality rate of 6.48% (56/864) , including 166 cases of productive pesticide poisoning (19.21%) and 698 cases of non-productive pesticide poisoning (80.79%) , the difference of case fatality rate was statistically significant (χ(2)=11.72, P<0.05). With the most cases of pesticide poisoning (144 cases) in 2012 and the least (48 cases) in 2018. The cases were mainly distributed in Jizhou (312 cases) , Baodi District (247 cases) and Jinnan district (140 cases) , with a total of 699 cases (80.90%). The time was mainly from May to August, in which non-productive pesticide poisoning occurred in each month, the concentration of productive pesticide poisoning occurred from April to August in spring and summer, and reached its peak in July and August. The age range from 35 to 44 years old was the most (188 cases, 21.76%) , and the age below 15 years old was the least (8 cases, 0.93%). Pesticide was the most common drug type (551 cases, 63.77%).



CONCLUSION: The departments concerned should strengthen the education and supervision of pesticide safety, improve the farmers'awareness of harm and self-protection, so as to reduce and prevent the occurrence of pesticide poisoning in this city.

