Abstract

It has been suggested that organophosphate pesticides can cause cognitive impairment, most of which are presented as mild cognitive impairment such as decreased attention or vigilance, reduced information processing speed and memory impairment. An early diagnosis and timely intervention in mild cognitive impairment, which may provide a better prognosis. Mild cognitive impairment in clinical work can be easily ignored for a long time. However, it have a particularly impact on patients' life and work, and even progress to irreversible neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Therefore, clinicians should raise the cognition of organophosphate pesticides poisoning in patients with cognitive impairment, especially for patients with mild cognitive impairment, and the significance of early detection and diagnosis of the disease is particularly important.

Language: zh