Abstract

The United Nations General Assembly formally adopted the universal, integrated, and transformative 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development on September 25, 2015, along with a set of 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) and 169 associated targets. Sustainable transport has been included in seven of the 17 goals and is covered directly by five targets and indirectly by seven targets. Since 2015, several researchers have critiqued and highlighted the shortcomings of these targets and indicators. The critique includes inadequacy of indicators to capture the specific local context, non-availability of data, focus on outcomes and insufficient focus on processes involved in meeting the SDGs. However, the SDG targets remain important and relevant because they are based on international consensus and do provide useful guidance to decision makers. Several countries have committed to monitoring SDGs using suggested targets and indicators...

