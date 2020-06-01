Abstract

Street functional classification comprises a principal element of urban road networks. However, the conventional approach that has dominated urban and transport planning, has given main priority on car movement. This condition lead to significant negative impacts on cities such as major severances to the urban fabric, low multimodality level, inaccessible road environment for pedestrians and cyclists. As a result, it is clear that we should embark into a new hierarchy system, enhancing and supporting sustainable transport modes. The current research intends to develop a method that determines the strategic road network of a metropolitan region based on a multicriteria analysis process (MCA). More specifically, at first, we created 3 alternatives of re-defining the current strategic road network of the study area. These alternatives propose 3 different strategic network classifications according to several parameters; i) connectivity properties, ii) route position in the road network, iii) urban interest, iv) existence of major public transport lines and metropolitan cycling routes, as well as v) their existing classification condition. Afterwards, we evaluate these alternatives using multicriteria analysis (REGIME method) in order to choose the most efficient one. The evaluation process uses various criteria which cover a considerable range of urban and transport issues. The selected alternative adopts a two-dimensional matrix approach, which addresses the significance of the routes and the modes prioritized. The method is applied to the metropolitan area of Athens in Greece. It is worth noting that the selected alternative can bring about notable benefits for the Greek capital, such as increase of walking, cycling and public transport share, improvement of traffic safety level, greener mobility (less GHG emissions and energy consumption), enhancement of the urban realm, better accessibility and coherence of the urban fabric. The method proposed, is a human-oriented planning tool which provides priority to sustainable modes and could be replicated to other areas with similar characteristics as well.

