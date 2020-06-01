Abstract

Conflicting actions of motorcyclists making right-turn movements (RTM) pose a considerable risk of accidents, which is of great concern when attempting to augment the level of safety at unsignalized intersections. This study was conducted to identify the habits of motorcyclists in RTMs, including normal RTM, weaving/merging RTM, and opposite indirect RTM when crossing unsignalized intersections. The behavioral factors were affected by gender, passenger status, motorcycle type, STOP factor, speed, travel time, and lane width of major and minor roads, which were tested using multinomial and nested logit models on 2358 motorcyclists. The results indicated that all of the observed variables significantly influenced motorcyclists' behaviors at unsignalized intersections, excepting the variable of travel time. The factors of speed and lane width on minor roads significantly correlated to motorcyclist behaviors during weaving and merging RTM only. The logit model reveals that female motorcyclists tend to make normal RTMs. The study also proposes ideal and practical recommendations, such as stop and speed regulations, channelization, number of lanes and lane widths, and maneuver markers, in order to address dangerous behaviors, in particular weaving and merging and opposite indirect-type RTMs.

Language: en