Abstract

Traffic safety assessment is an integral part of transportation engineering. In a developing country like India, it is observed that in every four second, one person gets injured in road crashes. Moreover, at median openings which are usually uncontrolled in India, the severity of road crashes increase many fold. This is due to the fact that neither lane discipline nor priority rule is followed at the median openings. Conventionally, road crash data reports were used to study and analyze traffic safety. However, the drawback of this traditional method is that a lot of accidents need to be recorded for analysis and to draw any conclusions and take necessary corrective measures. In developing countries like India, available accident data are based on reports submitted by the police department of respective state governments. The accuracy of these accident data details is highly questionable. Therefore, in the recent times surrogate traffic safety measures are being used to analyze traffic safety. Various surrogate traffic measures like Deceleration Time (DT), Time to Collision (TTC), Post Encroachment Time (PET), etc. are being used to examine road safety. These values are based on the temporal and spatial proximity between road-users during possible conflict situation. Among all the traffic safety measures, PET is regarded as the most reliable and most commonly used indicator. Therefore, in this study, PET across different traffic volume levels at median opening area is calculated. A critical safe ratio has been introduced to better analyze the traffic safety at median opening based on minimum stopping sight distance (SSD) as per IRC: 66-1976 and speed to PET ratio. Finally clustering technique has been used to define various severity indices for probable road crashes at median opening area. For this study, data has been collected from different median openings located on six-lane divided urban roads.

