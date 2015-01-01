Abstract

Designing a viable carsharing system in a competitive environment is challenging and often dependent on a myriad of decisions. This paper establishes and presents an integrated conceptual decision-support framework for carsharing systems, encompassing critical decisions that should be made by carsharing organizations and users. To identify the main decisions in a carsharing system, and the inputs and interactions among them, it is crucial to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the current state of the literature as well as the business practices and context. To this aim, a holistic and in-depth literature review is conducted to structure distinct streams of literature and their main findings. Then, we describe some of the key decisions and business practices that are often oversimplified in the literature. Finally, we propose a conceptual decision-support framework that systematizes the interactions between the usually isolated problems in the academic literature and business practices, integrating the perspectives of carsharing organizations and of their users. From the proposed framework, we identify relevant research gaps and ways to bridge them in the future, toward more realistic and applicable research.

