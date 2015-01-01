SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma Q, Yang H, Ma Y, Yang D, Hu X, Xie K. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 92: ed102710.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2021.102710

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The emergence of shared electric scooters (E-Scooters) has drawn the significant attention of local governments in many urban areas. Despite the fast growth in the number of trips, current guidelines for using E-Scooters have consistently experienced lags in development. Existing guidelines, in some cities, are rather vague and vary drastically across different areas. This paper aims to analyze current municipal requirements for the use of E-Scooters in the U.S., and to discuss more gaps for improvement. Specifically, E-Scooter user guidelines of 156 cities were explored. A multifaceted analysis was conducted to characterize the distinct features of E-Scooter user guidelines. A total of sixteen key attributes were identified and two categorizing procedures were implemented in the analysis. The comparative results show the completeness of information and similarities between cities. We conclude that municipalities should introduce more actionable guidelines driven by quantitative performance metrics.


Language: en

Keywords

Electric Scooters; Micro-mobility; Municipal policy; Shared mobility; Sidewalk; User guidelines

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print