Abstract

Micromobility vehicles, and especially free-floating electric scooters (FFES), have been thriving over the past couple of years, Paris being the most important market worldwide. In this paper, we first define micromobility. Then, we present the design and results of an extensive face-to-face road survey among e-scooter (ES) users in Paris (N = 459, F(men) = 68%).



RESULTS indicate that ES users rarely own their proper microvehicle, are mostly men, aged 18-29, and have a high educational level. They are not less motorized than the general population and use ES occasionally. Their main motivation is travel time savings followed by playfulness and money savings. However, users seeking money savings are not frequent riders. They shifted mainly from walking and public transportation (72%) and few have increased their total mobility by making new trips (6%).



FINDINGS can be useful to researchers, policy makers, and FFES operators especially in the context of COVID pandemics.

Language: en