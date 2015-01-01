SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Guo Y, He SY. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 92: e102693.

10.1016/j.trd.2020.102693

In this study, we aim to explore the role of metro users' perception toward the built environment in shaping the intermodal integration between dockless bikeshare (DBS) and the metro. We propose a "3A + 3S" framework to describe the perceived built environment related to feeder trip by DBS. By analyzing data from a questionnaire survey in Shenzhen, China, we reveal that (1) the perceptions toward the accessibility of metro stations and ease of searching/parking bikes notably increase the odds of DBS-metro integration; (2) the effects of certain perceived built environment features differ across scenarios. Perceived intersection is a barrier factor only for evening egress trips; the perceived bicycle-pedestrian crashes tend to discourage home-side integration; and the perceived bikeways promote integrated use except for the evening egress scenario; and (3) the effects of perceived land use and POIs on the DBS-metro integration are less than expected.


Bikeshare; Feeder mode; Intermodal integration; Metro; Perceived built environment

