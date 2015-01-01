|
Zamanifar M, Hartmann T. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 93: e102771.
This paper implements a structured framework to suggest decision attributes of transportation network disaster recovery planning. For this purpose, we collected 57 decision attributes from the relevant literature and experts' opinions. Following a framework with three sequential evaluation stages, decision-makers systematically assessed the attributes based on each evaluation stage's specific criteria. Thereafter, we aggregated the decision-makers' input values using a combination of compensatory and non-compensatory Multi-Attribute Decision-Making techniques.
Decision attribute; Disaster; Recovery; Transportation network