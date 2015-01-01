Abstract

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) systems are becoming increasingly available as a standard equipment in modern commercial vehicles. Their penetration rate in the fleet is constantly increasing, as well as their use, especially under freeway conditions. At the same time, limited information is openly available on how these systems actually operate and their differences depending on the vehicle manufacturer or model. This represents an important gap because as the number of ACC vehicles on the road increases, traffic dynamics on freeways may change accordingly, and new collective phenomena, which are only marginally known at present, could emerge. Yet, as ACC systems are introduced as comfort options and their operation is entirely under the responsibility of the driver, vehicle manufacturers do not have explicit requirements to fulfill nor they have to provide any evidence about their performances. As a result, any safety implication connected to their interactions with other road users escapes any monitoring and opportunity of improvement. This work presents a set of experimental car-following campaigns, providing an overview of the behavior of commercial ACC systems under different driving conditions. Furthermore, the suggestion of a unified data structure across the different tests facilitates comparison between the different campaigns, vehicles, systems and specifications. The complete data is published as an open-access database (OpenACC), available to the research community. As more test campaigns will be carried out, OpenACC will evolve accordingly. The activity is performed in the framework of the openData policy of the European Commission Joint Research Centre with the objective to engage the whole scientific community towards a better understanding of the properties of ACC vehicles in view of anticipating their possible impacts on traffic flow and prevent possible problems connected to their widespread introduction. In this light, OpenACC, over time, also aims at becoming a reference point to study if and how the parameters of such systems need to be regulated, how homogeneously they behave, how new ACC car-following models should be designed for traffic microsimulation purposes and what are the key differences between ACC systems and human drivers.

Language: en