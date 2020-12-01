Abstract

Gender is commonly identified as a key explanatory factor for travel behaviour. Since women's role in societal structure has changed in the past few decades, the question arises as to whether the "gender" factor still plays a decisive role in differences in mobility within the working population. The aim of this paper is to extend the research on gendered differences in mobility by providing an in-depth analysis of how the main determinants of daily mobility affect male and female workers differently. Unlike previous research, our econometric models included terms that express the interactions between the explanatory variables (socioeconomic variables and transport mode access) and a dichotomous gender variable, to accurately identify the marginal impact of gender on mobility indicators. Based on the Rhône-Alpes regional household travel survey (2012-2015), which includes France's second largest urban area, the results show that even if gender differences in employment status and access to the private car are eliminated, differences in travel patterns between men and women would still be observed because the two genders do not have identical factor sensitivities. From a policy perspective, these results suggest that authorities have to adopt a gender perspective to ensure that in the future urban mobility policies provide gender equity in the context of the sustainable development of transport networks.

