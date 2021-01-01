Abstract

In the last decades, an emerging research interest has developed for long-term, individual travel patterns. Retrospective methods as one approach to investigate long-term behaviour on the personal level are being applied more often in travel research. Although biases and errors in retrieval are well known in cognitive psychology and memory research, they are hardly discussed in travel research. This paper focuses on three research questions: (1) What insights into the quality of retrospective methods are provided by memory research, what are its strengths and weaknesses? (2) What can we derive from the theory for the empirical work and the design of surveys? (3) What results can we transfer to the application of retrospective methods in travel research? Firstly, this paper provides an overview of the most important recall traps, such as omission, incorrect numerical and biased retrieval. As memory research has shown, various techniques can support retrieval and response behaviour regarding past behaviour, for example, the choice of event type, memory characteristics and recall aids, such as temporal and thematic landmarks, help improve accuracy. Furthermore, the design of a retrospective survey plays an important role, for example by building up an internal and thematic framework in respondents. The use of retrospective methods in travel research is categorized in the application fields of life events, changes in travel patterns, social networks and travel distances, mobility socialization, travel attitudes and needs and mobility practices. Along these categories, this paper discusses the potential, risks and opportunities to improve the use of retrospective data in travel research.

Language: en