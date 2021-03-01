|
Citation
|
Albalate D, Fageda X. Transp. Policy 2021; 105: 145-152.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We empirically examine the relationship between traffic congestion and deaths in road accidents at the city level. We use panel data from 129 large cities in Europe for the period 2008-2017. We find strong evidence of a quadratic relationship between congestion and deaths in accidents, using both parametric and non-parametric econometric techniques. The threshold point at which the relationship between congestion and deaths in accidents is reversed and becomes positive occurs when congestion results in about a 30 per cent increase in travel time compared to a free flow situation. For most congested cities, any effective measure to contain congestion may also lead to better safety outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Cities; Congestion; Road safety; Traffic