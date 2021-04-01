|
Citation
Gordeev ML, Bendov DV, Botkin DA, Bespalov AA, Naimushin AV, Sukhova IV, Spencer DR, Darbinian SH. Ann. Thorac. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
A middle aged male presented with self-inflicted penetrating cardiac injury from two crossbow bolts causing injury to multiple cardiac structures and surrounding great vessels. He was successfully treated with peripheral cannulation for cardiopulmonary bypass, median sternotomy, hypothermic circulatory arrest, autotransplantation of the heart, and repair of all intracardiac injuries.
Language: en