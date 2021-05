Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Identify improvement proposals for approaching violence against women through the evaluation of 2009s Protocol for approaching Violence Against Women in Health Care in Cataluña (PAVIM).



DESIGN: Qualitative ethnographic study, 2019. SETTING: Public Health Care in Catalonia. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred eighty one participants, of which: 104 health care professionals, 43 women's associations and/or experts in violence against women and 34 experts on health and violence against women.



METHOD: Intentional sampling. Eighteen focus groups and 34 semi-structured interviews. Evaluation with a gender and intersectional perspective.



RESULTS: Results are structured along PAVIM's phases. PREVENTION: mandatory and institutionally recognized training for the whole professional team, with a gender and intersectional perspective. Detection: diagnostic code standardization for violence against women and improve coordination between primary care, emergency service, pediatrics and Assistance to Sexual and Reproductive Health. Care and recovery: territorial equity in the applied resources on cases of violence against women care (in the 9 sanitary regions of Catalonia) and improves communication between health and associative fields.



CONCLUSIONS: The improvement proposals identified are those that have generated a greater consensus among participants and are the most interesting to primary care. As limitations, stand out the temporality and heterogeneity of the Catalan territory.

Language: es