Abstract

General practitioners (GPs) caring for young people will have some on their caseload displaying overwhelming feelings, which may indicate suicide risk. Suicide is a leading cause of death in children and adolescents in Australia.1 Over time, the rates of suicide in individuals aged 10-17 years have increased, and young people are dying by suicide at younger ages.



The suicide phenomenon is complex, with a combination of environmental, biological and social risk factors posing significant risk.2 Risk factors that may predict suicide risk in young people include prior suicide attempts, exposure to suicide by others, self-harm, hopelessness, adverse childhood experiences, access to lethal means and lethality of previous attempts.2,3 In addition, personality disorder traits are predictive of suicide in young people.2,4 One study found that 55% of young people who died by suicide had a personality disorder or personality disorder traits.5 Consequently, we argue that personality disorder traits should receive particular attention from GPs as they point to greater suicide risks.

Identify emerging personality disorder



Psychiatric disorders are major risk factors for suicide in young people...

Language: en